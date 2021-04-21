TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.