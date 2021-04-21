The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Shares Down 1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 659,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,901,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

