The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. 9,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $123.57.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

