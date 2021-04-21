The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

