The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells $263,305.10 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $263,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

AZEK opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

