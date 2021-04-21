The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 389,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

