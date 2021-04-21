The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

