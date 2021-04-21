The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

DSGX stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

