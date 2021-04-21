The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

