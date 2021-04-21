The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 18,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,530,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

A number of analysts have commented on XONE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Equities analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The ExOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

