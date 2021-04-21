The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,646 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.