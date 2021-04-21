The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

ETR:1COV opened at €54.82 ($64.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.06. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

