The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

NYSE GS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.97. 58,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

