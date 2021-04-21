The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Down 1.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 58,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,163% from the average daily volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.