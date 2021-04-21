The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

