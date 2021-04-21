The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.