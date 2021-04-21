The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $12,518,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in The Kroger by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.3% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 137,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

