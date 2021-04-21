The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a PE ratio of -481.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.