The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

The Marketing Alliance stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.03. The Marketing Alliance has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

