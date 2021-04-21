The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

