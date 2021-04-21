The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.