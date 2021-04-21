The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Southern were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.