The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.36.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.