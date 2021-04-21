The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Get The Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $82.25 on Monday. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.