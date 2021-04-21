The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

