The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up 4.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded up $13.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $699.83. 11,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.93. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,601 shares of company stock worth $219,810,355 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.