The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.73. 12,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

