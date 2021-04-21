The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. 188,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $329.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

