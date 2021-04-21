The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $181.13. 145,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

