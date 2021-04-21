The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

