THEKEY (TKY) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. THEKEY has a market cap of $15.00 million and $509,372.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011778 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

