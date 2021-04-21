Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $131.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,912. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

