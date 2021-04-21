ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

