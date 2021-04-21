ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

