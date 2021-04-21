ThreeFold Price Hits $0.11 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $31,426.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

