Tidex Token Trading Down 35.8% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.00966534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.83 or 0.00663089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,583.92 or 0.99931091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.