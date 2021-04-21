Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,108 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

