Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.