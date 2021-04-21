Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

