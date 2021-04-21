Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Total comprises 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Total by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Total by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

