Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

