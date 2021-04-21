Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Tosoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

