Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 585 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.