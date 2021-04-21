Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $10,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

