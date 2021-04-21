Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco KBW Bank ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,063% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.