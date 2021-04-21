Traders Purchase Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 4,710 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,971,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 55,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,217. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

