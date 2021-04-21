Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 199 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,919.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,727,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,911 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 220,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

