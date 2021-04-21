Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 7,538 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $415.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average is $375.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

