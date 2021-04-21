Tri Star Advisors Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 18,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,371. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

