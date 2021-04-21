Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 2,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

